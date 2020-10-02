Doug Smith, revered husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend died of natural causes unexpectedly in Salt Lake City with his family near on September 27, 2020. Doug is survived by his wife, Freda Smith, his children; Christopher Martinez (Kristen), Jason Martinez (Karen), Cami McAffee (Ryan) and Kari Smith (Danny), eight grandchildren, and his siblings; Darl Smith, Janet Smith Ward, Don Smith, Susan Smith DeMinck, and Kim Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents; Zeanes Parnell Smith and Beverly Tracy Smith, and his brother, Brent Smith.



He was born on August 31, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Zeanes Parnell Smith and Beverly Tracy Smith. He graduated from Ben Lomond in 1968 and BYU in 1976. In October of 1969, Doug served a mission in the Great Lakes Mission area. On November 3, 1979, Doug married the love of his life in the Manti Temple. He worked at Aetna, USF&G, and retired from UMIA as Vice-President of Claims. He was called to many positions in the church and most recently served as a volunteer at the Utah State Prison for eight and a half years until he became an ordinance worker at the Oquirrh Mountain Temple.



Doug was a warm, welcoming person. He graciously opened his home to family and friends when it would help them throughout his life. He lived modestly and gave graciously when others needed help. His home is practically a clubhouse for his grandchildren and their neighborhood friends. He loved sports, particularly BYU football, and was an avid reader. Doug possessed the wisdom and innate goodness to give his all in service to others. He made the most of his life by living his values and remaining true to his faith and family every minute of every day. He never wavered in his convictions or in his commitment to his family. His selflessness and the love he shared has enriched the lives of all those who knew him. He will always be remembered and cherished by his loved ones.



A public Viewing will take place on the evening of Sunday, October 4, 2020 At the Larkin Mortuary in Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South form 6-8 PM. A socially distanced graveside will take place at Noon on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road.



