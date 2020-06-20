Douglas Charles Warren

1949 ~ 2020

Douglas Charles Warren, born April 24, 1949, Passed June 13, 2020.

Doug loved to fish, go camping and spend time with his friends. He was a truck driver most of his life but his love was of wood work, painting. He loved to cook, and did it well. He was a man who loved his scotch and spending time at his property in the summers. He had a big heart, but not all got to see it, unfortunately. His grand children were his joy. He will be missed.

Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Claudine White Warren, his parents Herschel and Helen Warren. His sister Kay and a couple of really good buddies.

Doug is survived by his children, Rusty, Shane, Kevin (Deb), Lisa (Shayne) Hansen, David, Christopher, Stefanie

Bonus daughters: Jinna Zitting and Jenny Hansen

His Grand Children: Thomas, Michael, Zachary, Brady, Chance (Gina), Romello, Chalice, Braxton, Aspen, Ivy, Lilly and Azalea.

One great grand child he never got to meet: Marshall

His best friends: The last 2 Gold Miners Gary and Doug

He will be cremated and a Gathering in his memory

will be held, June 28th, 2020 from 3:30pm to 6:00pm

Jordan Event Center-9112 S Redwood Rd-West Jordan

In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted, in person or via

Venmo-at-Lisa-Hansen-70 or Paypal-purplelisalu@comcast.net



