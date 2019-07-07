|
|
1950 - 2019
South Jordan, UT-Douglas Culver Stante, 68 of South Jordan passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his siblings on July 1, 2019. A Visitation will be held on July 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 PM at The Utah Veterans Memorial Park and Cemetery Chapel located at 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT 84065. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Signature Hospice. For those who wish to express condolences, please visit www.wiscombememorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019