Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Douglas Frank Eldredge


Douglas Frank Eldredge Obituary
Douglas Frank Eldredge
1928 ~ 2019
On Sunday, March 3, 2019, Douglas Frank Eldredge, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 90. He married Elaine Heugly, Oct. 28, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised daughter, Dalayne Eldredge and sons, Mark Douglas Eldredge (deceased) and Russ Livingston Eldredge. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, Utah. A private family service will be held 1 hr prior. For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
