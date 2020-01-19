|
|
Douglas "Doug" H. Baker
Feb 5,1980 ~ Jan 12, 2020
Douglas "Doug" H. Baker, Age 39, passed away suddenly on the afternoon of January 12, 2020, after a tragic accident while snowmobiling in the mountains of southwest Montana. Doug's true passion in life was snowmobiling and was an extremely talented rider and mechanic. Doug's love of snowmobiling found its way into every aspect of his life from his career, to his volunteer work and hobbies. He died doing something he truly loved.
Doug was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 5, 1980 to Robert and Paula Baker. From the time he was just little he was always trying to figure out how things work, taking things apart, figuring out how to fix them and get them back together. At the age of nine the family relocated to their home in Heber City, Utah.
He graduated in 1998 from Wasatch High School and found his life calling in the auto and power sports industries with positions at Spencer Auto, Heber Motorsports, and Plaza/ Karl Malone Powersports in Heber City, UT. In 2018 Doug joined the Staack's Motorsports team in Butte, Montana where he headed up the Service Department. He was so proud of his work, loved everyone he worked with and enjoyed helping all his customers.
Doug was a dedicated member of the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team, volunteering for 15 years. Captain Cam Kohler says "rescuing people stranded in the snow can be almost addictive, and Doug was one of the best at doing it. He would frequently be one of the first volunteers to arrive when someone needed help. In the middle of the night, in the freezing cold, in a blinding snowstorm… it didn't matter. Doug was one of the first guys."
His daughter Adysen, or as he always called her "Peanut", was born in August of 2006. He loved and cherished every moment he got to spend with her; teaching her to ride snowmobiles, side by sides and 4 wheelers, shoot guns, and share in his love for the outdoors.
On New Year's Eve of 2015 he married Jodi Withers. In a small, sweet ceremony on a hillside in Heber, despite the bitter cold temperature, he "photo bombed" his new wife's photos, diving full body into the snow. Her daughters and sons-in-law readily welcomed him into the family, affectionately calling him "Step Doug". In May of 2018 Doug and Jodi followed their love of snow and relocated to Butte, Montana to begin their lives together.
Doug is preceded in death by his sister Danielle, brother Jeremy, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife Jodi, daughter Adysen, parents Bob and Paula Baker, brothers Shayne and Tony Baker, Terry Worthen, the mother of his child Amber (Mair) Sloan, and nieces and nephew.
Services have already taken place.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider donating to a local Search and Rescue Team, whose members selflessly volunteer to aide in search, rescue, and recovery efforts whenever and wherever there is a need. We would like to thank the Beaverhead County Search and Rescue for their recovery efforts in this tragic accident.
Please visit www.buttefunerahome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Doug. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Doug and his family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020