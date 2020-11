Or Copy this URL to Share

1961 ~ 2020

Douglas Henline was born January 18th, 1961. Passed away on October 23rd of cancer. Left behind wife Toni, daughter Holly, grandson Adam and sister Nicci. Goodbye my Love until we meet again.



