|
|
Douglas Verne Hunter
1938 ~ 2019
Douglas was born in Murray, Utah on March 30, 1938 to Verne Larsen and Thella Bailey Hunter. He passed away on November 6, 2019 after a valiant 7-month battle with cancer. Doug attended Draper Elementary and Jr. High School and graduated from Jordan High in 1956. He married Loretta Witt, his Jr. High School girlfriend on July 26, 1958. Doug worked for Whitmore Oxygen Company for 15 years and then at Jordan School District Transportation for 27 years as a mechanic and then as superintendent. Then he retired and because "to be happy you needed to be busy," he said, he went to Oquirrh Middle School and worked until he as 78. While there, he loved the class of special needs children and enjoyed his time being with "his kids" and making them laugh and be happy. He loved country music, camping in the mountains, going hunting with his sons and his two short hair dogs and spending time at their cabin with his family. He also enjoyed his trips to Wendover with some of his family, where he made many friends. Doug is survived by his wife of 61 years and four children, Lorrie (David) Engstrom, Gavin, Bradley and Lynae. He enjoyed his nine grandchildren and three great grandsons. They were the bright light in his life. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother, Lynn, and his grandson, Bryce.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday evening and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019