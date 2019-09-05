|
Douglas Roy Clark
1951 ~ 2019
Douglas Roy Clark, our beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 3, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Doug was born on April 16, 1951 to Arthur and Martha Clark in Granger, Utah. He was the youngest of four siblings. He grew up in Granger, Utah and attended Granger High School. Out of high school he was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War. On his return from the war he attended Salt Lake Community College and entered into the arts program. He later moved to Carson City, Nevada for a few years and returned to Utah and made his home in Magna.
He was a paint contractor for 30 years and owned his own company, Great American Painting. He retired from his business and worked for Granite School District for the remainder of his career.
Doug was a very likable and lovable man. He was loved by his family very much and always knew how to make you smile. His sense of humor was very contagious. He was very witty, funny, always had a joke and had great one-liners.
He loved nature, fishing, golf, rhinos and had many things he collected. He was a very talented artist. He obtained his pilot's license in his younger years and flying was always a passion of his.
Doug was an all around incredible person! He loved his family very much. He was a wonderful father and "grampy". He is survived by his daughter, 5 grandchildren, sister, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, brother-in-law and friends.
A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. You are forever in our hearts. We love and miss you!
Please join us in a celebration of life for Doug on September 7, 2019 from 12:00-2:30 pm at The Old Meeting House, 4120 Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. Lunch will be served.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019