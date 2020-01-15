|
Douglas Roy Green
1948 ~ 2020
Douglas Roy Green passed away peacefully at his home of natural causes on January 11, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 9, 1948 to Frank Bray Green and Melva Edith Price. He graduated from Hillcrest High School, after which he enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. After the war, most of his career was spent at US Welding delivering oxygen tanks to other businesses.
Doug loved to be around family. He loved spending time with his sisters, brother, and their families. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Ross and nephews, Russell and Ricky. He also enjoyed gardening in his free time. He was quick witted, had a great sense of humor, and his laugh was contagious. Doug had a lot of great qualities and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sister, Judy Green Leoncini; sister, Lela Green Bateman (Gale); sister, Janet Green Smith (Don); brother, Randy Price (Sherry). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dear friends, George Hughes (Dee) and Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ross; two sisters, Patricia and Baby Girl.
A viewing for all who loved him will be Friday, January 17, 2020, at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State Street, from 10:30 am to 11:45 am. Funeral Services will be held directly after at 12:00 pm. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020