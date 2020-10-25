Douglas Spencer Nilson
1931 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Douglas Spencer Nilson, of Salt Lake City, joined the love of his life, Jannie, on October 22, 2020. Spence was surrounded by his five children, and several other family members, as he passed of natural causes, in his home.
He was born on October 23, 1931 in Salt Lake City, to Douglas Samuel and Dora Spencer Nilson. They taught him the value of hard work and in 1951 while attending the University of Utah, Spence enlisted in the 191st Fighter Bomber Squadron of the Utah National Guard. His unit was later activated to serve full-time during the Korean War.
Spence loved sports and he excelled at golf, tennis, skiing, boating, and water skiing. It was on a blind date, to play tennis, that he met Janet Smith. They were married on January 22, 1953 for time and all eternity In the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children and lucky for Spence, boating activities proved to be an anchor in cultivating family togetherness. They took yearly excursions to Lake Powell and spent lots of time at the reservoirs and lakes surrounding Salt Lake City.
Spence graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Utah, and for many years he owned his own firm until his retirement in 1997. That same year he and Jannie were called on their first mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to serve in the Birmingham England Mission for 18 months. Three months after they returned home they received their second call to serve as Directors of the Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters. Together they served two more part-time inner-city missions totaling 60 months. He faithfully fulfilled countless other callings in The Church, including most recently, in the Family History Center on Temple Square.
Spence was a kind and caring man, always putting his family, friends, and his faith as most important. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Mark (Fran), Dinah (Ed), Jane (Greg), Frank (Laura), Kay (Greg), 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Whatever name you called him - Spence, Sponzer, Speen, Dad, Papa, Elder Nilson, or Bishop - he was dearly loved and will be extremely missed.
The family is holding a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Make-A-Wish Utah.
