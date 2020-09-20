Douglas Wayne Jolley Jr.

1990-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Douglas Wayne Jolley Jr. was born in Las Vegas, Nevada April 16th 1990 and left the Earth too soon on September 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Nancy and Gordon Brown. He is survived by his Mother, Susan Jolley, Wife, Ariel Olsen, and four sisters, Liz, Christina, Michelle, and Julie.

Doug was an amazing Son, Husband, Brother and Friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He was fun to be around and loved to make people laugh. He had a passion for Anime and loved Dragon Ball Z, Pokemon, and Digimon. He was also a huge fan of Star Wars and the Marvel Franchise. He loved acting and was an extra in High School Musical 2.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn.



