1930 ~ 2020
Douglas William Allen, 89, of Big Piney, Wyoming, died on Wednesday, April 22, following a brief illness and hospitalization. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Josephine Ann Bradley, and is survived by his children; Michael, Karalee, Ronald, Paula, and Angela; six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Doug was born October 25, 1930, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Ethel Foutz Allen and Ethan Rial Allen. He was the third of seven children. He attended school in Pleasant Grove; graduating in 1948. He learned to finish concrete at an early age and spent his youth working with his father, which began his life-long career in construction. Doug always wanted to provide a good home and life for his wife and family. In 1962, he and a partner formed a successful construction company, which gave him the means to do that.
He took pride in his homes; from the first one he built for his bride in Pleasant Grove; the second he built for his family in Sandy; to the home in Riverton, and his final one in Big Piney. Doug served in many church callings, often with the youth, and shared his love of the outdoors with them. Doug loved to take his family camping, hunting, fishing, and he especially loved their boat. Doug also loved to travel, and he and his wife, Joie, enjoyed several cruises with friends over the years.
Doug was a hard-worker, a good husband, a great father, and rightfully earned the respect of everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah. A graveside service will be held in Big Piney, Wyoming on Saturday, May 2, at 1:00 pm at Plainview Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed for both. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020