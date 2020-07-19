Doyal Le Roy Evans
1924~2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Born under the covenant to George Henry Evans and Margaret Baird Evans in a frontier home in Upalco Utah on July 7, 1924, Doyal Le Roy Evans began a life of love, service, and adventure. The homestead was a happy life, as Doyal took his place in the family with Ardon, Bessie, Ellen, Mary Eliza, and later joined by little brother Harley. It was a hardscrabble life in the Uintah Basin. Improvements were made, including running water, electric lights, a telephone line, and even TV eventually made it to the farm. His dear mother returned home when he was 9, during the height of the great depression. A love of family, and collective hard work brought them through the lean years. Doyal answered the call from a nation under attack in WWII, joining the army, and served honorably in the 504th Parachute Division, jumping behind enemy lines in France and Belgium in 1945. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Rulene Doman, and on December 28, 1954 were married in the Salt Lake Temple, during his only week off from work at Geneva Steel. Blessed by children, Dona Rulene (Larry Stamm), Janet (who returned home 1989), Steven Rulon, David George (Cathy), and Jerilee (Mark Jones), the family made a happy home in Holladay Utah. Rulene returned home in 1993, and Doyal found more time to dedicate to service to family and multiple Church callings. He was always the first to volunteer for any scout, or quorum project. Never seeking recognition. Some projects included set up, and tear down chairs and tables for all funerals, transporting incarcerated half way house members of the Church to Sunday services, among others.
His reunion celebration started early on July 11, 2020, with the veil growing thin. Visited by children, he prepared for his long-awaited reunification with all those gone before to prepare the way, most importantly his beloved Rulene. A last change of clothes, leaving the well-used mortal flesh behind, he donned his eternal garments. Wrapped in love and joy together again.
Funeral services to be held at the Holladay 14th Ward, 4917 South Viewmont Street, Holladay, Utah, 84117, July 21st at 11am, proceeded by a viewing at 10am. Due to social distancing, we ask that family only attend the funeral. The service will be live streamed for overflow. Friends may call at the viewing on Monday, July 20 from 6-8pm at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, 84117. Burial following the service at Holladay Memorial Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84117. Memories may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/doyal-le-roy-evans/