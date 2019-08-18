|
|
March 20, 1935 ~ Aug. 14, 2019
Doyle Lyman Huber, age 84, born March 20, 1935 passed away August 14, 2019 while irrigating his hayfield.
Doyle was born in Lapoint, Utah to Elmer and Irva Huber. He married Karen Ohlson on September 1, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were 17 days short of celebrating their 64th anniversary.
Doyle was an active member of the community. He was a partner of Service Insurance Agency for nearly 30 years. He earned his pilots license so he could make quick trips to their Denver office. He served the community of Vernal as President of the Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club International. He was active in the Kiwanis Club, a Zions Bank Board Member and served as a Vernal City Councilman. He served as President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Utah from 1978 to 1979. In 1977 he was name Independent Agent of the year.
Doyle was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings.
Doyle had a great love of sports. He was on the 1953 Union High Championship Basketball team. He played football and basketball at Weber State before transferring to the University of Utah to complete his education. Doyle influenced a lot of young men by coaching them in football, baseball and basketball. He enjoyed golfing and watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. He taught his boys to hunt and fish, making many happy memories on camping trips.
Doyle was most at home in his pasture, taking care of his horses, cows and small farm. The grandchildren all have fond memories of taking rides in the green machine through the pasture to visit the animals. He loved to raise and develop his race horses and was looking forward to his yearling and new colt to start their racing careers. He loved classical music and traveling the world with Karen.
Doyle is survived by his wife Karen and his 6 children Brenda (Cary) White, Salt Lake; Gary (Denise) Garland; Kevin, San Luis Obispo, CA; Kathleen, Vernal; Maureen (Kevin) Elliott, Hoover, AL; Craig (Michelle), Vernal; brother Marvin (Mugs) Lapoint; sister Margaret Walton, Salt Lake. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Merlin, sister Shirley Jensen and daughter in law Amber Tullis Huber.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 11AM at the Vernal 8th Ward LDS Chapel (1499 West Highway 40). A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8PM at the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home and Wednesday 9:45-10:45AM at the Church. Interment will be in the Vernal Memorial Park under the direction of the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ashley Valley Food Pantry or to your favorite youth sports program.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019