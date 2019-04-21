|
|
10/28/1952 - 4/16/2019
Duane Adolf Kraft passed peacefully in his Salt Lake City home at the age of 66. He had a tough battle with brain cancer, but anyone that knows Duane knows he was always a fighter, and he stayed so strong until the end.
Duane is survived by his Wife Cindy, his son; James (Kris), Jerald (Amanda), Cody, Dustin (Sharleen), Josh (Samantha), John, and daughter Alexis; his sisters Sylvia (Lee), Bennie (Jeff), Jerome, Shirley (Vern), Sharon (Jim), his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, who were all his shining stars. Duane is preceded in death by his father Sylvester, mother Frances, and his brother Dale.
Duane worked many years in the United States Park Police as well as serving in the United States Air Force. Once he retired, he loved spending his time cooking for his family, drinking beer, relaxing at the cabin, and hunting with his sons and his best friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12 Noon in the chapel at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, with a viewing for family and friends one hour prior. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons. A celebration of life will be held in Duane's honor at the Kraft residence at 3 pm after the funeral services and in Duane's true fashion, wear jeans and a comfy shirt please.
A special thank you to Highland Care Center, Intermountain Medical Center and IHC Home Health and Hospice for taking such loving care of Duane.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019