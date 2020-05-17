|
|
Duane Alberto Bateman
1923 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Duane Alberto Bateman, 96, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and true gentleman passed away May 13, 2020.
Duane was born August 25, 1923 to Alberto Wilber and Sophie Kunz Bateman in Midvale, Utah into a family of six sisters, whom he adored.
He graduated from Jordan High School.
Served in the United States Marine Corp in the Pacific during World War II. He was a disabled American Veteran and a member of the Greatest Generation. He will always be his family's hero.
Married Joan Curtis January 1, 1950 in Las Vegas, NV.
Retired from Unisys as an engineer. After he retired dad and mom loved to travel.
Dad loved nature hiking and music. He was hiking 5 miles a day well into his 80's, and hiked to Grandeur Peak when he was 80 years old.
He had a brilliant mind and never stopped studying and learning. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix.
His fondest memories were of his summers spent at his grandparents' dairy in Williamsburg, Idaho, rounding up cattle, riding horses and spending time with his cousins.
Dad loved the ocean and many of our family vacations were spent in Newport Beach, Ca.
We will always miss his great sense of humor, his teasing and his great laugh.
Duane is survived by his daughters Kay (Scott) Lowe, Bentonville, Ar.; Connie Bateman (Richard Martinez), Salt Lake City, Ut; Karin (John) Gero, Manchester, Ma.; Grandson Zachary (Kim) Lowe, Bentonville, Ar.; Great-Granddaughter Reagan, Bentonville, Ar.; Sister Dawn (Earl) Brown, Sandy, Ut. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife Joan, parents Bert and Sophie, sisters June Black, Ruth Beck, Loa Uremovich, Joyce Brukinshaw and Janyce Fox.
Our Family wishes to express so much love and gratitude to Connie for the many years of her loving and tireless caregiving, and to Richard for his endless support and care. They are true angels.
A grave dedication will be held on Tuesday, May 19 2020 at 2:00 P.M., Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah. Based on our father's wishes a private celebration of his life will be held for his immediate family at a future date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020