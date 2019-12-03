Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Dixon Obituary
Duane (HaHa) Dixon
1938 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2019, in South Jordan, UT. He was born on December 30, 1938, in Salt Lake City, UT to Meldo and Olive Dixon. He married Kaye David on May 25, 1962.
He is survived by his Wife, Sister Linda Navarro, two children Stacey (Destry) Lovato, Mike (Brenda) Dixon, five grandchildren, Kandis, Kelsie, Landon, Ellie, Carson, and two great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to sister-in-law Kathy, neighbors Don, Lynnie, and Ann, CNS Home Health/Hospice, and the South Jordan Fire Department.
Please refer to www.memorialutah.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -