|
|
Duane (HaHa) Dixon
1938 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2019, in South Jordan, UT. He was born on December 30, 1938, in Salt Lake City, UT to Meldo and Olive Dixon. He married Kaye David on May 25, 1962.
He is survived by his Wife, Sister Linda Navarro, two children Stacey (Destry) Lovato, Mike (Brenda) Dixon, five grandchildren, Kandis, Kelsie, Landon, Ellie, Carson, and two great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to sister-in-law Kathy, neighbors Don, Lynnie, and Ann, CNS Home Health/Hospice, and the South Jordan Fire Department.
Please refer to www.memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019