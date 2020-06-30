Duane G. Carrier
1948 ~ 2020
Duane G. Carrier, age 72, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada after a long battle with cancer. He was born February 13, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Earl and Alma Carrier. He married the love of his life, Joy Hills, on May 1, 1978.
Duane lived most of his life in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School in 1966. Never afraid of a challenge, he started a successful manufacturing business where he worked until his retirement in 2007. He then moved to Mesquite, NV where he was able to golf and enjoy the outdoors year round. His friends, particularly his wingman, Max, the Sopranos golf group, and his "hiking girls" were all special to him. Although he had many dear friends, his greatest joy was having the entire family together. He will be remembered for always being happy with a smile on his face. He was kind hearted, humorous and grateful for all the friendships he had.
Survivors include his wife, Joy, of Mesquite, NV; three daughters: Bonnie Hauser of Mesquite, NV; Penny (Shaun) Barney of St. George, UT; Julie (Everett) Less of Sandy, UT; his brother Roger Carrier of Sandy, UT; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Earlene Mitchell.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com