Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
2925 E. Bengal Blvd.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
2925 E. Bengal Blvd.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
2925 E. Bengal Blvd.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
More Obituaries for Duane Whiting
Duane L. Whiting


1935 - 2019
Duane L. Whiting Obituary
April 8, 1935 ~ October 8, 2019
Duane L. Whiting, 84, passed away October 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born April 8, 1935 to Wayne E. and Thera Whiting in Holladay, Utah. He married Beverly Bacon on December 18, 1957. Viewing will be held Monday, October 14th from 6-8:00 pm and Tuesday, October, 15th 9:30-10:30 am, with Funeral at 11:00 am. All services held at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. SLC, UT 84121. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave comments, visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
