|
|
April 8, 1935 ~ October 8, 2019
Duane L. Whiting, 84, passed away October 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born April 8, 1935 to Wayne E. and Thera Whiting in Holladay, Utah. He married Beverly Bacon on December 18, 1957. Viewing will be held Monday, October 14th from 6-8:00 pm and Tuesday, October, 15th 9:30-10:30 am, with Funeral at 11:00 am. All services held at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. SLC, UT 84121. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave comments, visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019