Durward J
Barnhurst
"Jay"
After having lived a good life, Durward J Barnhurst "Jay" left this earth on April 7, 2020, a beautiful spring day. Dad was born on June 11, 1924, in Hatch, Utah, to Joseph H. Barnhurst and Ada Josephine Stolk Barnhurst. During his lifetime, he was associated with the military for many years during WWII and prior to and during the Korean war. He was later a member of the Utah National Guard for 19 years and retired, after 29 years of service, from the Army Reserve as a Chief Warrant Officer CW4. Dad was proud of his military career. Dad worked in the meat and grocery business and later in the real estate business as a sales agent and a Utah State Certified real estate appraiser. Dad enjoyed Scottish pipe music and was a drummer with the Utah Pipe Band during his teen years and after his active military service. He was a member of the Salt Lake Scots pipe band and his children cheered him on at many a parade!
Dad enjoyed fishing and learned some of the finer points of fly fishing during a tour of duty with the Army in his beloved Alaska. Dad had a meticulous yard and a bountiful garden that his children and grandchildren looked forward to each summer, and they never left a visit without a sack full of garden goodies. The grandchildren especially loved his spring peas and fall apples! Dad was a fix-it man. He could fix and build almost anything, from tree houses to basements. He was also a great cook who rarely used a recipe, and his gravy was divine! When he had the time, Dad enjoyed sharing his love of fishing and camping with his children. Occasionally he would slip away for some solitary fishing on the Provo River.
Dad was the second oldest of six children, all of whom preceded him in death. Dad married Venice Mendenhall Christiansen on July 27, 1945 and became a family of three with her daughter Beverly Christiansen Cady. Five other children were born during this marriage. Vivian Warner (Jerry), Patty Maxfield, Kevin Barnhurst (Richard), Fern Lerwick (Royce), and Laura Barnhurst. They divorced in 1959. After Venice's death two years later, Dad took over the care and raising of the children. He later married Madge Martin Nelson on May 31, 1963. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 17, 1965. Madge brought two more children into the family, Cynthia Swensen (James) and Rodney Nelson (Traci). Four more children were born into the family, Susan Barnhurst-Johnston (James), Kristen Barnhurst, Jay Barnhurst, and Rebecca Johnson (Phillip). Together they have many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his wife Madge, his eldest daughter Beverly and eldest son Kevin.
Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in a number of callings, including Stake Missionary and Home Teacher.
The family would like to thank Home Care Assistance, Highland Cove Retirement Community, Chris, Jacque, and especially our angels Karen and Heather for their love and compassion in taking care of Dad.
Due to COVID-19, a small graveside service with immediate family was held with a military honor guard. Please share a memory of our Dad at larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020