1972 ~ 2020
Dusti was born February 12, 1972 in Salt Lake City, UT and passed away unexpectedly in her sleep May 10, 2020 in Poway, CA.
Dusti will be remembered for her quick wit, humor, and generous nature which family, friends, animals, and neighborhood children would attest to. No matter where she lived, she quickly became known as 'the popsicle lady.'
Dusti was incredibly bright and talented. She held a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix, was a fantastic piano player and a great cook.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years Brian Snaith, her parents; John Bogdanich and Ann Whiting (Floyd), her biological father, Murice Brown, her siblings; Patrick Bogdanich, Jessica Skorut (Mike), Gina Bogdanich (Nik), Jake Bogdanich, Erin Brown & Ben Brown. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews to whom she loved dearly and affectionately wore the title, Teta Dusti.
Because of covid19, no formal funeral will be held. The family hopes to host a celebration of life on a virtual platform. More details to come.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 15, 2020