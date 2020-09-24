It is with the deepest regret that we announce the passing of the extraordinary, the incomparable Dustin Leonard Driggs. At the far too young age of 41, Dustin suffered a staph infection that in short order ended his physical life, but his presence will remain with us always. Those who knew Dustin will say, to a person, that he was as loving, gentle, and kind as any they'd known. His sweetness, sincerity, and soulful nature touched us like none other. Whether playing pranks on his brothers and sister, talking music, movies, or the Jazz, or strumming his acoustic guitar, Dustin brightened every room he was in. Dustin was - will always be - a priceless gift to us all.
For those interested in paying their respects, we'll be celebrating Dustin's life on Saturday, Sept. 26th. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, followed by a gathering Dustin would be proud of at Sugarhouse Park from 3:00 to 6:00 PM The Big Field Pavilion (directions: from 2100 South, turn into the driveway at 1400 East. The parking lot is the first entrance on the left side of the interior road). If you knew Dust, you knew he was in his element dressed in thrift store jeans and jackets, so we invite those attending to do the same, to come as you are. No Sunday best required.
With respect to COVID-19 and to ensure this celebration is a safe one, we ask everyone to maintain responsible social distancing and to mask up. Bring blankets to designate your spot on the grass, and we will provide plenty of hand sanitizer and extra masks as well. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Rest in peace and power, our beloved Dustin.