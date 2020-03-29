|
|
Dwight M. Blood
1932-2020
Dwight M. Blood passed away on March 23, 2020, after a brief illness, at Sagewood at Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah, where he had been living the past two years. Dwight was born September 17, 1932, in Penrose, Wyoming, to Russell M. and Minnie Wasden Blood.
Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, there will not be a memorial service; instead there will be a private, small, graveside service. For full obituary please visit:
larkinmortuary.com/obituary/dwight-m-blood/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020