1/1
Dyan Irene Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dyan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Dyan Irene Peterson, a Utah native died on September 22, 2020 at her home in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of Katherine and Knute Peterson of Salt Lake City. From 1972-1987 she was a member of the viola section of The Utah Symphony Orchestra. Her mother, was a long serving first violinist in the ensemble. It is notable that for several years, all three Peterson sisters (Dyan, Libby, and KP), and their mother were members of the string section. In 1987, Dyan moved to New York City with her partner Sarah Bullen, the Principal Harpist of the Utah Symphony from 1981-1987. She attended Fordham University, and became a mosaic artist whose work was sold at galleries in New York and Chicago and held in many private collections
throughout the country. Dyan was known for her incredible artistic sense, fierce intelligence, and empathetic depth.
She is survived by her wife and partner of 38 years Sarah Bullen, brother Knute Peterson, sister in law Mazal Peterson, sister Elizabeth (Libby) Kirschen, and Katherine Peterson. Nephew Aaron Peterson, nieces Daphna Irene Peterson, Rachel Condon and Mariel Kirschen. All donations can be made to the ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved