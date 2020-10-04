In Loving Memory

Dyan Irene Peterson, a Utah native died on September 22, 2020 at her home in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of Katherine and Knute Peterson of Salt Lake City. From 1972-1987 she was a member of the viola section of The Utah Symphony Orchestra. Her mother, was a long serving first violinist in the ensemble. It is notable that for several years, all three Peterson sisters (Dyan, Libby, and KP), and their mother were members of the string section. In 1987, Dyan moved to New York City with her partner Sarah Bullen, the Principal Harpist of the Utah Symphony from 1981-1987. She attended Fordham University, and became a mosaic artist whose work was sold at galleries in New York and Chicago and held in many private collections

throughout the country. Dyan was known for her incredible artistic sense, fierce intelligence, and empathetic depth.

She is survived by her wife and partner of 38 years Sarah Bullen, brother Knute Peterson, sister in law Mazal Peterson, sister Elizabeth (Libby) Kirschen, and Katherine Peterson. Nephew Aaron Peterson, nieces Daphna Irene Peterson, Rachel Condon and Mariel Kirschen. All donations can be made to the ASPCA.



