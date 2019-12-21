|
|
June 13, 1935 ~
December 17, 2019
Dyke Myers LeFevre passed away on December 17, 2019 at home with his family surrounding him. He was born in Minersville, Utah on June 13, 1935 to George Ellis LeFevre and Ida Hope Myers. He was raised in Southern Utah until the age of eight. His family then moved to a ranch in western Colorado. He attended grade school in Milford, Minersville and in a one-room schoolhouse in Sunbeam, Colorado, until 9th grade. He attended Milford High School and graduated in 1954. He moved to Salt Lake City to attend the University of Utah. He was drafted into the army in 1958 and was assigned to the Army Corp of Engineers, where he spent his time between Fort Belvoir, VA and Greenland. When he was released from the Army, he returned to the University of Utah and graduated with a Bachelors in Geology in 1961. He continued to study and took the Professional Engineering exam and became a Licensed Civil Engineer.
Dyke married Mary Jane McCulley on March 7, 1959. A year later they were sealed in the Logan Temple. They are the proud parents of six amazing children.
He was employed by the Utah Department of Transportation. He held various positions throughout Utah, from Materials engineer, State Pre-construction Engineer and as a District Director starting in Price, Utah and ending in Ogden, Utah. He was a member of the Hooper Town Council and a Commissioner for the BSA (Boy Scouts of America). Dyke loved to do gardening, scouting, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Dyke was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a teacher, youth advisor, Scout leader, and Bishop. He served three missions with his wife. Two missions in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and one mission in Tampa, Florida. He and his wife served ten years in the Ogden Temple.
Dyke is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; four daughters - Julie and Gene Stott, Richland, WA; Bonnie and Wade Jacklin, Porterville, UT; Leslie and Brent Hadley, SLC UT; Cherie and Daniel Frame, Roy, Utah; two sons - Michael D. and Jamilee LeFevre, Morgan Hill, CA; Brian W. and Emy LeFevre, Chubbuck, Idaho; 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his seven siblings.
We would like to send a special thanks to Intermountain Hospice for their outstanding comfort and care of Dyke.
Dyke made it home for Christmas.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 11:00 AM at the Hooper 2nd Ward 5000 South 5900 West, Hooper, Utah with a viewing Sunday, December 22, 2019 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah and prior to the services 9:40 - 10:40 AM at the church.
Interment Hooper City Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019