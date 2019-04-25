|
Dylan Dewey Hopkins
1983 ~ 2008
Notwithstanding many precious memories, the birds bring you back to us on a daily basis. When the little birds flee, we watch for the big birds, those you so loved to know and work with. Every day we miss you in so many ways. Every day we are reminded of what a kind and talented and focused young man you were when we lost you over ten years ago. And every day we imagine what we may have witnessed of your life to this, your 36th birthday. Happy Birthday!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019