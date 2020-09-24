E. Barry Topham, M.D.
1942 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father) grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Earl Barry Topham, M.D., 78, died suddenly on September 21, 2020, having spent the previous few days in his beautiful yard in the Cottonwoods area of Holladay overseeing (and lending a hand with) cleanup of the recent storm damage to his woods.
Barry was born on January 4, 1942. in Salt Lake City, the third child of Earl Topham and Wilma Swapp Topham. He grew up in East Millcreek at a time when yards were large, neighbors were close friends, children (who roamed "free range" all summer long) were numerous, and the irrigation water (which came every 8 days) was how lawns got watered, and the massive vegetable gardens were nurtured so that food was plentiful year round. Barry was smart and hard-working and so excelled in school. He also was a popular friend and great athlete, especially in baseball and basketball (his hook shot was unstoppable, and his jump shot deadly). He kept in touch with many friends from the Rosecrest Ward his entire life.
After graduating from Olympus High, he attended the University of Pennsylvania on a "full-ride" scholarship, but returned home a year later to complete his undergraduate degree at the "U.' The main reason for his return was to continue courting the love of his life, Patricia Lewis, whom he'd met on n blind date a few nights before he left for Penn. Barry and Trisha married on June 9, 1964, in the Salt Lake Temple and soon departed for Philadelphia where Barry attended medical school at Penn, graduating in 1968. Military service and a residency in dermatology followed. Barry, Trisha and their growing family returned to Utah in 1975 and have lived in Holladay since 1979.
In 1975 Barry, by then "board certified" in dermatology, established his "Holladay Dermatology" practice and recently marked 45 years in private practice, the last 20 in partnership with his son Rob. He loved his patients and they loved him; maybe too much, since 15minute appointments often took 30 minutes due to all the "catching up."
Barry was a life-long member of the LDS Church and appreciated his pioneer heritage. He served diligently in his Church callings. He also was very civic-minded, being the mastermind and a moving force behind the incorporation of Holladay-a 15-year effort that culminated in 1999. Barry served four years as a member of the Holladay city council and ran (unsuccessfully) for mayor. His vision of how the "Holladay Town Center" should be used was for several years at odds with that of the other council members, but what is there today is what Barry envisioned and fought hard to achieve.
Barry loved his (almost) two acres in Holladay and spent countless hours of hard work transforming them into a verdant, perfectly ordered landscape with a lovely home. He kept busy with productive, useful projects such as antique restoration. He was loyal, thoughtful, kind and generous to his family, friends and patients, and always was ready to perform a 'house call' or engage in a telephonic medical consultation if you weren't feeling well. And Friday night dinners at La Frontera will never be the same without Barry and his endless Diet Cokes.
Barry was a devoted husband to Trisha and father to their six children, whom he loved greatly. He suffered tremendous personal losses with the tragedies affecting his beloved son Dan and daughter Susannah, and those close to Barry wondered how he bore up and carried on. We hope and believe, however, that he now is enjoying a wonderful reunion with those two children, his parents, and many relatives and friends.
Barry is survived by his wife, Trisha; children: Rob, Jeff (Robyn), Melanie, and Alan (Whitney); ten grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Kent (Janet), Jeralynn (Dave) Winder) Cheryl (Ron) Whiteside, and Shane (Becky); and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss Barry very much. He was preceded in death by his parents and his children Dan and Susannah.
Funeral services will be at l p.m. on Saturday, September 26th in the yard of Barry's home at 2520
Haven Lane, Holladay, UT. Friends may call Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive.
Mortuary. Pandemic-related safeguards such as masks and social distancing will be observed at the viewing and funeral. The funeral service also will be live streamed via Zoom. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com
for streaming instructions. Interment at the Holladay Cemetery.
Well done, Barry. You truly made a difference in this life.