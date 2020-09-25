We are saddened at the loss out of beloved Uncle Barry. We’ll always remember and appreciate the good times including tennis games, annual Memorial Day “Thank God they’re not memorializing me” swim parties and visits to his office for diagnosis and treatment. He was always happy and welcoming. His occasional sarcasm kept things interesting. His example of love for family and community is a legacy that will never be forgotten. Say Hi to Dan and Susannah for me! Until we meet again. Love Shauna and Brent Sloan



Shauna Sloan

Family