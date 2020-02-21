Home

POWERED BY

Earl Blaine Cossey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Blaine Cossey Obituary
Earl Blaine Cossey
1933 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Earl Blaine Cossey, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 with his eternal companion by his side.
He was born at home on April 19, 1933 to Thomas and Mabel Davies Cossey. He was the youngest of 6 children. He married ReNae Merkley on September 14, 1957. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, his children Deb (Dee) Foust of Marion and Val (LynAnne) Cossey of Magna; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Kamas LDS Stake Center, 3038 State Road 32, Marion, Utah with a viewing starting at 11:00 AM.
Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -