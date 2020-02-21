|
Earl Blaine Cossey
1933 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Earl Blaine Cossey, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 with his eternal companion by his side.
He was born at home on April 19, 1933 to Thomas and Mabel Davies Cossey. He was the youngest of 6 children. He married ReNae Merkley on September 14, 1957. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, his children Deb (Dee) Foust of Marion and Val (LynAnne) Cossey of Magna; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Kamas LDS Stake Center, 3038 State Road 32, Marion, Utah with a viewing starting at 11:00 AM.
Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020