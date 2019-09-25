|
|
Earl Casterline
1934 ~ 2019
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a kind and gentle man, Earl Casterline. Through his unending calm and generous spirit, he anchored his family to the values of hard work, ingenuity, generosity, and thoughtfulness. He was a quiet strength to his children and the co-creator of many wild adventures that would have never been possible without his uncanny abilities to turn the unwanted into masterpieces of useful invention. He did this with people and stuff regularly. This magic ability came at only a small price which consisted of a little storage space for all of the raw materials he carefully collected and stored with the sole purpose of helping anyone who needed anything. He was great at fixing things, but he was a master at mending broken or bruised hearts and never let anyone down when asked to perform the seemingly impossible. Earl was a beautiful singer, a voracious reader, a hilarious joker and a cowboy in his heart. He was strong, he was good, he was dutiful to his family and friends he served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and he was always ready to be a part of a grand adventure. We will miss his calm and steady presence, but he will be with us in all the stories his 7 children and their spouses, 52 grandchildren, sister-in-law and his beloved wife, Kathy, who he dedicated himself to with every action and effort. The world will never be the same or as bright without him in it, but heaven will surely be celebrating its new arrival with open arms and hopefully a garage with unlimited storage space and peppered with diet cokes.
Please join us in celebrating Earl's life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. The funeral service will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1208 W 12400 S Riverton. There will not be a viewing, but the family will receive guests 1 hour before services in the Relief Society room.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Colon Cancer research in his name to:
https://fightcolorectalcancer.org or https://huntsmancancer.org/giving/foundation/ways-to-give/in-memory-honor.php
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019