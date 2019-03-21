|
|
Feb 16, 1937 ~ Mar 15, 2019
Earl E. Conroy, 82, died peacefully at his home in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2109. Earl was the son of Joseph and Mary (Weidert) Conroy, born February 16, 1937 in Sellersburg, IN; he married Loretta Salazar on April 16, 1966 in Price, UT. Employed in the Salt Lake City area throughout his professional career, Earl was an activist skier, golfer and camper along with participating in other outdoor activities.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers James and John and sister Shirley Dempsey. He is survived by brothers Francis Conroy, Sellersburg, IN and Jerry Conroy, Richmond, VA; sisters Sue Howard, Sellersburg, IN, Mary Margaret Anderson, Leesburg, VA, Katy Conroy and Irene Carlow, Denver, CO; sister-in-law Virginia Salazar, Salt Lake City, UT and brother-in-law Theodore Salazar, Reston, VA and many nieces and nephews.
A joint memorial service will be held for Earl and his wife, Loretta, who preceded him in death four days earlier on Monday, March 11, 2019. The services will be conducted at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, UT with a Mass being celebrated at 11:00 am. A luncheon and reception will be hosted following the Mass at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson Foundation, and Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019