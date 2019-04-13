|
|
Earl Keith Sperry
1967 ~ 2019
Earl Keith Sperry, age 51, passed away suddenly on the cattle ranch he lived and worked on, in Chinook, Montana. He was born April 15, 1967 to Norman Karl Sperry and Pamela Peatross. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sondra Kaye Giles, on August 15, 1986 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He provided faithfully for his family as a truck driver for various trucking companies and over the last 2 years pursued his life-long passion of ranching. He was cherished by all who knew him. Always a beacon of hard-work and selflessness to those around him. He will be deeply missed. He's preceded in death by his brother, Joshua David Sperry and brother-in-law, Gary S. Giles. He is survived by his wife and three children; Earl Tyrel Sperry (Julie), Sarah Marie Godfrey (Eldon), and Jessica Anne Sperry. His grandchildren; recently born granddaughter Ruby Kaye Godfrey and unborn grandson. He is also survived by his parents, siblings; Lisa (David) Stephens, Steven (Pua) Sperry, Alen (Rebecca) Sperry, Andrea (Justin) Jenkins, Tyler (Anna) Sperry, and many loved nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing held Friday April 12th at the Heber Valley Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. The funeral will be Saturday April 13th at 11 am with a viewing held one-hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ (LDS) building 715 East 600 South, Heber City, Utah. He will be laid to rest in the Charleston Town Cemetery shortly after the funeral service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019