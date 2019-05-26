|
1932 ~ 2019
On May 23, 2019 Earl LeRoy (Roy) Jones passed away peacefully at home. He was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Baccus, UT. He married Doris Ann Harman on June 27, 1951. They had 6 children. He retired from Hercules, Inc. after 38 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Doris, and 6 children: Kent (Robbin), Vickie (Steve), Doug (Holly), Julie (Gary), Mike (Sara), Wendy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call Wednesday, May 29th from 6-8:00 PM at the Taylorsville 16th Ward LDS church at 3495 W. 4850 S. and also on Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM at Valley View Memorial Cemetery. Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019