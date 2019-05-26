Home

Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylorsville 16th Ward LDS church
3495 W. 4850 S
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Taylorsville 16th Ward LDS church
3495 W. 4850 S.
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Cemetery
Earl LeRoy (Roy) Jones


Earl LeRoy (Roy) Jones Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
On May 23, 2019 Earl LeRoy (Roy) Jones passed away peacefully at home. He was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Baccus, UT. He married Doris Ann Harman on June 27, 1951. They had 6 children. He retired from Hercules, Inc. after 38 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Doris, and 6 children: Kent (Robbin), Vickie (Steve), Doug (Holly), Julie (Gary), Mike (Sara), Wendy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call Wednesday, May 29th from 6-8:00 PM at the Taylorsville 16th Ward LDS church at 3495 W. 4850 S. and also on Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM at Valley View Memorial Cemetery. Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019
