Earl Walter White
1926 - 2019
Earl Walter White died peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1926 to Earl Austin and Ferol Smart White in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He is survived by his 4 daughters: Donna (James) Norman, Ferol White (Patrick), Jollee (John) Lloyd, and Paula (Travis) Gadsby, 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 10:00 AM. For full obituary, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019