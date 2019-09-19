|
|
Earl Wayne Hargrave
1926 ~ 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away September 15, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born February 17, 1926 on a farm in Livingston County, Missouri, the first of eight children to Earl and Gladys Hargrave.
In 1944 he graduated from Chillicothe Missouri High School, and shortly after was drafted into the US Army Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he enrolled at the University of Missouri and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture.
On February 7, 1950 he married his sweetheart, Emily Myers. They raised two children together, Jeannie and Larry. She preceded him in death in October 1989. Throughout his professional life he was self-employed in Real Estate and other business ventures. Making his own path with hard work and determination.
Earl is survived by a son, Larry Hargrave and wife Robin, his grandchildren Lezlie Hargrave and Jason Crow, one great granddaughter Hannah Crow, and one great grandson Jacob Crow, his dear sisters Marilyn Morgan and husband Bernie, Martha Thorne and husband Bill, Susan Thorne and husband Sam, one sister-in-law Ruby Hargrave, several nieces and nephews, and his loving companion Vera Boyd.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife Emily, his daughter Jeannie Hargrave Crow, grandson Michael Allen Crow, and a great grandson Logan Michael Crow, three brothers Wilford, Carl and Rex Hargrave, and a sister Bonnie Hargrave.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 8575 South 700 East in Sandy, UT. Interment will follow the service at Lake Hills Memorial Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019