1939 ~ 2020
Earle Robert Bevins III reluctantly left us on March 29, 2020. He was interred at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Salt Lake City on April 4th, 2020. T.S Eliot was correct: "April is the cruelest month."
Earle was born to Kathryn Frances Connor and E. R.Bevins Jr. on August 07, 1939. He is survived by his wife, Linda Thorn Bevins; his son E.R. Bevins IV (Kathleen), daughter Wendy Lee Bevins Gardner (Geoffrey); grand children, Charles Robert and Sean Patrick Bevins; Lena Patricia, Eden Grace, Stokely Bevins Gardner and Earle's sister, Barbara Bevins Carovano.
Chico High School, Claremont McKenna College, military service in the U.S. Army and a Master's Degree in Business Administration preceded his career as a bank examiner with the FDIC and then the OCC. For nearly twenty-five years, his early retirement allowed him to avidly pursue skiing at Alta. Mountain biking and golf occupied his summers. Traveling the globe filled the off-seasons. For many years he also enjoyed testing his driving skills during Auto-Cross events sponsored by the Intermountain Porsche Club of Utah. A stimulating component of Earle's "Golden Years" was his citizen participation on the Salt Lake City Historical Landmark Commission. Being a serious advocate and volunteer for environmental organizations, particularly, The Great Salt Lake Audubon Society, also brought him much satisfaction.
The prior twelve years of cardiac challenges failed to deter him from living his life to the fullest.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020