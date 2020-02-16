|
|
Edward Miller Higbee passed away in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Cottonwood 8th Ward, located at 6180 S Glenoaks St, Murray, UT. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, February 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 22, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens located at 1075 E 4580 S.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020