Eda Falcone Dixon
1943 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Eda Falcone Dixon passed away on September 15, 2019 in her home with her loving husband at her side. She was born on June 24, 1943 to Carmine and Faustina Falcone in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eda was well known for her wonderful sense of humor, with one notable memory of her being the leader of "The Jefferson Street Gang." She was sarcastic, sassy, and independent - which came from her Italian heritage. She made a mean lasagna which we will certainly miss! Eda always cared for those around her and put them first. She treated everyone as if they were her family.
William "Bill" Henry Dixon was the love Eda's life (and also a member of The Jefferson Street Gang). Together they raised their 3 children, Leslie, Brent, and Toni, in West Valley City. She loved her siblings, Mary, Nick, Tony, Linda, and niece Kristina, and they had many fond memories together throughout their whole lives. She enjoyed family dinners, cooking, traveling, and she lived her best life. Her cat Miles was her pride and joy!
Eda is survived by her husband, Bill, children Leslie (John), Brent (Denice), Toni, two grandchildren Regan (Dallas) and Anthony, siblings Mary, Nick, Tony and Linda, and don't forget the cat- Miles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and beloved niece Stacey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Interment to follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Utah at https://www.utahhumane.org/ (Eda would kick your butt if she knew you sent flowers instead!)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019