Eddie Hobbs
In Loving Memory
Murray, UT-Eddie Hobbs, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 6, 2019. Eddie was born on March 6, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Don Wallace Hoffman and Helen Edgarda Darke. She married Gerald J Doman, they later divorced. Eddie married William G. Hobbs. Eddie is survived by her children Debra McKissick, Stacey (Bevan) Allen, Sandi (Rick) Eaton, Patty (Jake) Jacobson, William Hobbs Jr, Christy (Chris) Youngman, Kathy Clayton, and Carolyn Sinju, siblings Barbara Poynor, Jim (Karen) Hoffman, Wallace (Rose) Hoffman, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, 11 AM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019