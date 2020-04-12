|
1928 ~ 2020
Edgar was born in Canton, Ohio on November 01, 1928. He passed away in West Valley City, Utah on April 04, 2020.
Ed was a retired USAF Master Sargent. He enjoyed airplanes, golf, and working in the yard. He was a Jack-of-all-trades, if it was broken, he could fix it. Ed was a simple man, he wasn't about being fancy, or appearances. He loved the things that are truly important; hard work, his home, his country, and above all, his family. How grateful and proud we can be to have him for a mentor, a dad, and a spouse.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Phillips (Barnett); daughter: Kristy Phillips; sons: Eddie Phillips (Kathy), Larry Phillips (Gloria); grandsons: Ray Phillips, Davis Phillips (Chelsea), Evan Phillips; great granddaughter: Averie (Davis); furry daughter: Rubi.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020