Edith G. Auberger
1935 ~ 2020
Edith Gertrude Suzanne Katzameyer Auberger, was born on March 25, 1935 in the town of Winkl in Bavaria Germany, to Gerhart and Maria Katzameyer. She immigrated to the United States in 1955 and married LaVille M. Auberger on July 20, 1957. They started their life in Price, Utah where they had their first child, Cathrine Marie Fritsch (Rodney). They later moved to Salt Lake City and had their second child, David LaVille Auberger (Kim). Edith worked for Grand Central (later Fred Meyer) for over 42 years, she was a fixture there and a very hard worker, she was known for that throughout the company. Edith was always the life of the party and loved to have fun, especially entertaining her friends at their summer place in Flaming Gorge. She made lots of friends wherever she went. She loved gardening, her home in Hunter and Flaming Gorge were the showpiece of the neighborhood. She passed away April 1, 2020 just after her 85th birthday at Barton Creek Senior Care Center. She leaves behind her two children and their spouses, and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Scott Mower (Kristine) and Lacey Marie Mower (Riley Moreno), Austin David Auberger (Deborah Royter) and Ashley Nishelle Younger (Derek). Also, four great-grandchildren. Additionally, her sister Karen H. Fidell (Ivan deceased), Heinz H. Katzameyer (Renate) and sister-in-law Leni Katzameyer. Several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband LaVille, and older brother, Alfred Katzameyer. She will be interned at Valley View Cemetery with LaVille. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no funeral service.
