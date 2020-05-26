|
Edith Afton Gines
Hartman
1924 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Edith Afton Gines Hartman, sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 95.
Edith was the fourth of five children born to Abram Afton Gines and Pryscilla Clegg Gines on September 21, 1924 in Woodland, UT.
She married Norman Reid Hartman on November 12, 1947, in Salt Lake City, UT, with their marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
She retired from the Utah Transit Authority in 1989 where she was employed as the payroll supervisor.
Edith was quite the adventurer and traveled to countless countries and continents, but among these, the one she loved the most was going to the Hill Cumorah Pageant in New York year after year as a volunteer missionary.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time proselyting mission to the Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, mission from 1989 to 1990. She also served many years as a tour guide on Temple Square and at the Beehive House. She has held numerous callings including Relief Society President for the Parleys 5th Ward.
Her family was her greatest accomplishment. She and Norman raised three children in a loving and nurturing home. They loved taking family vacations and spending time camping and boating every summer. Edith hosted countless gatherings for friends and family. She welcomed and offered her home to an untold number of friends from all around the globe where everyone felt accepted and no one left hungry.
Edith is survived by her three children: Craig (Marcia) Hartman, Marilyn (Steven) Petty, and Bart Hartman; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; one stillborn daughter; her parents; sister and brothers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A viewing will be held for friends and family on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT, from 6-8 PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are suggested and social distancing must be observed. A private family funeral will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Please visit LarkinMortuary.com for a full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2020