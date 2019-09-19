|
|
Edith (Edie) Helen Babon Halligan
1941-2019
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Edith (Edie) Helen Babon Halligan, loving mother and grandmother passed away surrounded by her family peacefully at her home full of love and a lifetime of memories at the age of 78.
Edie was born on July 3, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey to Frank and Helen (Krasa) Babon and married Leo Halligan on July 18, 1964.
Professionally Edie first worked with United Airlines then moved into the Door and Hardware Industry with Schlage Lock Company. She retired from Paul J. Polk Company. Her tenacity and work ethic enabled her to excel in her professional endeavours where she made lifelong friends with customers and colleagues.
Edie was even more passionate about her children, grandchildren, travel and developing youth through activities and community service. Throughout her life, she was involved with a multitude of organizations including Little League Baseball, Boy Scouts, Explorers, Girl Scouts of Bergen County, Girl Scouts of Utah, Ridgefield Music Parents, St. James Ridgefield NJ, St James Utah, local politics, as well as community emergency management. She loved being part of the community that was so important to her. After retiring, Edie moved to Utah to be closer to her children where she also found a new network of sister Girl Scouts, a church family, and countless friends from her travel and adventures. If you met Edie once, you were part of her family for life, she always wanted to know how her friends were and share the adventures she had taken.
Edie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Babon, husband Leo Halligan, her sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Chuck Clinton, and nephew Kevin Clinton. She is survived by her children, Michael (Susan Kennedy) Halligan, Steven (Michelle Allgaier) Halligan, and Leslie (Luis) Halligan Park; Grandchildren, Sarah, Meghan, Ryan, Evelyn and Daniel, and her niece/Goddaughter Judi Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St James Episcopal Church Midvale, Utah or St James Episcopal Church Ridgefield, NJ.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019