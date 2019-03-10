|
1922 ~ 2018
Edith Luchs, died peacefully on September 16, 2018 at her home in Salt Lake City. She was born in Mannheim Germany on 12/4/22 to Aguste Rothschild May and Richard May. In 1937 the family left Nazi Germany and settled in Washington Heights, NYC thanks to cousin Herbert Rothschild, who sponsored them. In 1947 she married Alfred Luchs, who had immigrated to the US from Nuremberg Germany in 1939. He had fought in WW11 in Europe as a member of the US Army intelligence group, the Ritchie Boys. Edith and Alfred moved to Salt Lake City where they settled and created Lynx Products and raised their two children. She was a member of Hadassah, Congregation Kol Ami and knitters for the homeless.
Preceding Edith's death were husband Alfred in 1989; daughter-in-law Kris Kendall Luchs; sister Trudy Westheimer and brother Paul May. She is survived by her son Bernie Luchs (Salt Lake); Evelyn Luchs Savitz and husband Alan Alpert, (Massachusetts); her beloved grandchildren; Raphael Savitz and wife Glenda (Boston) and Samantha Ava; Thomas and Abigail Luchs (Salt Lake City).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019