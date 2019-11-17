|
Edith Marie Jensen Horrall
1927 ~ 2019
Edith Marie Jensen Horrall was born February 28, 1927 in Andabeloy, Norway. Her Daddy said she arrived floating on an iceberg. She was raised in that Norwegian paradise with her mother, father, three brothers and a sister. Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brought the gospel to the family. Edith was baptized in the ocean. She then endured five years of occupied Norway during World War II.
After the war she came to America for the gospel. She met her prince charming, Phyl and they were married June 30, 1951. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Her faith was greater than all the fjords of Norway. With that faith they lovingly raised their family.
Edith faithfully served in many church callings. Edith and Phyl served a mission in the Liberty Stake and a mission to Norway. They served in the Jordan River Temple, and her favorite calling was teaching the children before they were baptized.
She cherished music and played the organ and mandolin by ear. Her prizewinning roses were a delight to all. Desserts were never an option! She loved all kinds of kake, and anything chocolate.
She loved Our Savior, the Gospel and her family and friends with all her heart. The way she lived daily showed that love.
At 92, Edith returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father on November 12, 2019. She is survived by children Kathleen (Gary) Marsh, Michael (Toni) Horrall, Troy (Marcia) Horrall and Robert Sherman (Son in Law), Olaf (Nina) Jensen (brother), any many loving family members.
She is preceded in death by husband Phyl, son Steven, Daughter Vicki and a Heaven of precious loved ones that she couldn't wait to see.
Friends and family are invited to services Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m.at Mountain View 2nd Ward Chapel, 1400 S. 1900 E, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment, Memorial Mountain View Estates.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019