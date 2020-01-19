|
Edith Marie O'Rourke Jerman
May 5, 1927 ~ Jan 11, 2020
Edith Marie O'Rourke Jerman, 92, passed away on January 11 in Sugar Hill, Georgia after a long illness.
Marie was born on May 5, 1927 to John R. and Edith Shields O'Rourke in Lehi, Utah. She was raised in her beloved Eureka, Utah, graduating as valedictorian from Tintic High School in 1945. She was a member of the Pep Club, newspaper and yearbook staff. She married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Lloyd Jerman, on September 21, 1946 in Eureka. He died on December 1, 2008 after 62 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her parents, her only sister, Mae Markham, and oldest son, Richard L. Jerman.
Ralph and Marie moved to Salt Lake City where Ralph practiced law and Marie raised her five children. They made many long-lived friendships there. After Ralph's retirement, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where they lived until Ralph's death. Marie moved later to Casa Grande, Arizona and later to Sugar Hill, Georgia.
Marie was a devout Catholic, an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Ambrose Parishes in Salt Lake City, before moving to Scottsdale. Marie held offices in the Altar Society and Catholic Women's League. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and bowling.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Brett) Butler, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Deborah Jerman (widow of Richard Jerman, Casa Grande, Arizona; Thomas (Evelyn Becker) Jerman, Asheville, North Carolina; Steven Jerman, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Patricia (Kenneth) Sloate, Potomac, Maryland. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Sara (Scott) Chiou, Frisco, Texas; Tessa (Jeffrey) Cobucci, Cumming, Georgia; Jackson Butler, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Natalie Tate (Eric McKay), and Elsa Jerman (Rueben Amado), Casa Grande, Arizona; Kathryn Jerman, Berkeley , California; Elizabeth Jerman, Asheville, North Carolina; Jack Jerman, Salt Lake City, Utah; Samuel Sloate, Falls Church, Virginia; and Elliott Sloate, Potomac, Maryland. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 25th at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City. A vigil service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday January 24th at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary 372 East 100 South, Salt Lake City where friends may visit one hour prior. Committal: Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020