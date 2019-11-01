|
Edith A. Davis Sneed
"Grandma Sweetie"
October 31, 1924 ~ October 26, 2019
Edi Sneed 94, 5 days short of her 95th birthday passed away surrounded by family to reunite with her husband and sisters. She had a long, happy, full life, filled with love and laughter.
She was born to Okey and Olleva Davis in Salt Lake City on October 31, 1924. One of 4 girls, that not only were they sisters but best friends through out their lives. She met her husband Harry, the love of her life, while he was stationed at Fort Douglas in 1940. They were married in July 1943 while serving his country in World War II and then came home and raised 3 daughters.
Edi went to work for Dr. George Lund in 1959 as a dental office manager and continued there until she retired at the age of 65. Family and her 3 daughters were the most important thing to her. She loved being with her girls whether it was shopping, playing cards, or just sitting around laughing. She was an independent woman with a heart of gold and love.
Edith is survived by daughter Sherie (Richard) Stevens, Kathy (Terry) Winget, Barbara (Mike) Broadhead. Grandchildren: Amanda, Rebecca, Danielle, K.C.,, Cody, Ryan, Taylor, and Lacey. 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great granddaughters. Proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Harry, and sisters and brother-in-laws: Noreen and Art Jarl, Della Mae and Richard Horak, Cre and Duane Sundloff.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Riverway Assisted Living and Quality Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to our mom.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 2, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019