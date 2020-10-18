1/2
Edmund Lee Homer
Edmund Lee Homer
1931 ~ 2020
Edmund Lee Homer was born in Charlo, Montana, Dec. 5, 1931 to Edmund and Inez Homer. He came 3rd in a family of 5 children. Survived by his children Richard (Lori) Homer, Robert (Rhonda) Homer, Diane (Jim) Pike, Debbie (Mike) Lord, Lisa (Dale) Cable, Ray (Julie) Homer, Randy (Angie) Homer; 39 grandchildren, 100 great grandchildren, siblings, Eldon Homer, Donna Mills, Coreen Jensen, Betty Jo (Deceased).
A viewing will be held Oct. 22nd from 6-8 pm at his church, 6770 South 500 East, Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be Oct. 23rd at 11:00 a.m. To view the full obituary (and it will be worth it), please visit www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
