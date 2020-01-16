|
Edna Ann Felt Sharp
Apr 2, 1925 ~ Jan 8, 2020
Edna Ann Felt Sharp, "Annie Rooney" passed away into the next life while at home, on January 8th, 2020. She was dearly beloved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Ann was born in Salt Lake City on April 2, 1925, to Edna (Williams) and Edwin Felt. She had two brothers and one sister; Peter (deceased), Tom, and Susan Felt Dowel (deceased). The four siblings were very close throughout their lives.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020