Edna Beth Proctor Butterfield

1938 - 2020

Edna Beth Procter Butterfield completed her earthly mission on August 6th, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Her new assignment will be a glorious one, where she will be reunited with her daughter DeeAnn and other family members and friends. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where Beth will be socializing, joking, dancing and listening to her favorite music!

Beth was born on December 29, 1938 to Charles Clyde Proctor and Edna Elizabeth Prichard. She was raised in Union Utah. She was married to Dee P. Butterfield, the love of her life, on August 16, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple for almost 63 wonderful years. Beth and Dee raised 5 wonderful children Jeffrey D., Gregory S. (Shelly), Brenda B. (Brian McCann), Kimberly (Ron Anderson) and DeeAnn (Eric Morgan). Beth is a proud Grandparent of 18 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren with another on the way! Nothing could be better than a family Sunday dinner or hanging out with Grandma Beth during the holidays! She truly loved and adored each of her Grandkids.

Beth was preceded in death by her Parents, sister Maude Cook, Brother Norman Proctor, and daughter DeeAnn.

Beth loved and lived life to its fullest. She was truly one of a kind. If she thought she knew you she might almost "knock" you down to find out if you were a long lost friend or if you were to become a "new acquaintance." One of Beth's greatest gifts was her ability to make everyone feel loved and important. Every family member and friend felt like they were Beth's favorite! Every conversation ended with a sincere, heartfelt "I love you." Beth had an infectious sense of humor. She loved to have fun, laugh, and to be the ultimate "tease." Beth was a graduate of Jordan High School and always remained a true "Beet Digger." She actively participated in many school activities and cherished her role as a "Charlonian." Beth enjoyed camping and traveling in her motor home with her family and friends. One of her favorite destinations was Scottsdale, Arizona to vacation and attend the Arabian Horse show. She was active in her community, serving as president of the PTA and was a member of the service sorority Alpha Zeta.

Beth was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She absolutely loved and adored the various callings she held in the church, from Relief Society President to Nursery leader. She was especially fond of her callings with the Young Women, and from these callings, many lifelong friendships were formed. It is with deep respect, admiration, and hope that we celebrate the wonderful life of Beth Butterfield. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends. Her special pet and best buddy "Lexi" will especially miss Beth! 'Til we meet again! Beth, you are truly "unforgettable!"

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 11th at 11:30 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd (10600 So) Sandy, Utah. The Courtesy of wearing a mask and physical distancing is requested. We suggest bringing your own chairs, blankets and umbrella's for shade.



